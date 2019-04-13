|
Irene M. Burns
November 22, 1926 - April 11, 2019
Pearl River, NY
Irene M. Burns, 92 of Pearl River, NY, passed away on April 11, 2019 at Tolstoy Nursing Home in Valley Cottage, NY. Born on November 22, 1926 in Bayside Queens, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Irene O'Reilly. Irene was a graduate of the College of Mount Saint Vincent, where she earned her Bachelor's in Biology, and a graduate of the Yale School of Nursing, where she earned her Master's in Nursing.
She married the late James F. Burns on November 22, 1951, and they lived in Jackson Heights, Queens, until they relocated to Pearl River. Irene was a loving mother to her four children and their spouses: Mary Ellen Ferraro, who predeceased her, and her husband, Carl of Pomona, NY, Michael Burns and his wife, Joanne of Beach Haven, NJ, Betty Anne Bancroft and her husband, Hartley II of Blooming Grove, NY, and Maureen Smith and her husband, David of Trumbull, CT. Irene is also survived by eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. They were a source of great joy and happiness for Irene over the last 40 years.
Irene began her nursing career with the Visiting Nurses of New York. After raising her children, she re-entered the workforce and spent more than two decades at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY as a Registered Nurse and, upon retirement, as a volunteer.
She loved to travel and sing and was an active member of the St. Aedan's Church Choir and the New York Festival Choir. At various times, she was a member of the Pearl River Junior Women's Club and the Girl Scouts of America. She also volunteered in numerous other organizations throughout her lifetime.
Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 15th, at the Sorce, Assumma, and Shankey Funeral Home in Pearl River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16th at St. Aedan's Church in Pearl River, with interment to follow at Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene's name to .
