Irene Mary Sosnowski
June 25, 1922 - March 8, 2019
Woodbourne, NY
Irene Mary Sosnowski of Woodbourne, NY, a home maker and longtime area resident died Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, NY. She was 96.
The daughter of the late Stanley and Helen Rysiak Bienkowski, she was born June 25, 1922 in New York City, NY.
Irene was a Communicant of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Woodbourne, NY. For several years she had been the Executive Secretary for the Campfire Girls. She enjoyed spending time traveling with her family, cooking and reading. She was a beloved mother and grandmother whose life revolved around her husband and children.
Survivors include two sons, Kenneth Sosnowski and his wife, Vera of Maryland, NY and Robert Sosnowski and his wife, Stephanie of Campbell Hall, NY; two daughters, Barbara Dean and her husband, George of Neversink, NY and Nancy Benedek and her husband, Frank of Loch Sheldrake, NY; one sister-in-law, Helen Conrad; ten grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles in 2005 and by a grandson, Craig Dean in 2015.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Harris Funeral Home, West Street at Buckley, Liberty, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon on Monday at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Route 42, Woodbourne, NY. Father Ignas Dhas will officiate. Burial will be in the Rural Cemetery, Grahamsville, NY
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. 845-292-0001 www.Harris-FH. com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019