Irene "Rena" Michaelides

August 20, 1924 - June 13, 2019

Middletown, NY

A longtime area resident, died after a lengthy illness at Valley View Nursing Facility with her devoted daughter at her bedside. She was 94 years old.

One of Peter and Helen Mesologites Cuyulis' three children, she was born on August 20, 1924 in New York City, NY. She married Paraskevas "Perry"Michaelides on October 25, 1947 in New York City.

Rena was a wonderful wife and mother who was faithful to her Holy Cross Church and religion. She volunteered and worked festivals and bazaars for the benefit of many.

She is survived by her daughter, Niki of Middletown and her son, Jan Mark Michaelides of Danbury, CT; and two grandchildren, Christopher and Mark, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 17 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Service with Father Chris Talleos officiating will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 2250 Goshen Turnpike, Middletown, NY 10941. Burial will follow in the family plot in Wallkill Cemetery in Middletown, NY.

Memorial contributions in Rena's name may be made to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church.

The family would like to thank Marty Belcher for capturing her image perfectly.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com Published in Times Herald-Record from June 15 to June 16, 2019