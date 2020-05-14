Irene Norey
March 1, 1928 - May 6, 2020
Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
Irene Norey of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY, entered into her eternal rest on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was 92. The daughter of the late John W. Gasiorowski and Wladyslawa (Lottie) Grzywinska, she was born on March 1, 1928 in Williamsburg, NY.
She graduated from Washington Irving High School having studied sewing and garment design. Working for Hanover Trust Bank in Manhattan as a teller in International transactions, she met her future husband Edward B. Norey. They married on May 15, 1949 at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Willamsburg, Brooklyn, resided in Williamsburg and Greenpoint, Brooklyn and moved to Pearl River, NY in 1966 and Cornwall-on-Hudson in 1986.
She was proud of both her Polish heritage and Brooklyn upbringing and kept many Polish traditions throughout her lifetime, especially cherishing the traditions of Christmas Eve and Easter, when her house wafted with the smell of freshly baked babka. Irene was a devoted homemaker, hospitality being her hallmark. Guests were always greeted warmly and provided with a hardy table. An avid seamstress, she outfitted her children lovingly in the latest styles. Her craftsmanship was meticulous, particularly when she designed her daughter's wedding dress in French lace, with scalloping, train and bustle. She was a self-taught artist; her oil paintings depicted many of her favorite places in Upstate, New York and from her travels through Europe, New England and western US. A gifted quilter, she worked many winter nights on special projects, like her king-size Baltimore Album quilt all hand done.
She was a masterful gardener and loved seeing the splashes of color as the seasons changed. Her garden became a sea of purple with irises, followed by an unending array, most notably, her beloved roses. Her gardens were the envy of the neighborhood, wherever she lived.
Irene loved spending time at the summer house in Westerlo, NY and sharing the cabin with cousins and friends. Many attribute their career and interest in conservancy and environment to her generosity. An avid reader, she loved history, John Adams and a good mystery. She and Ed were wonderful partners on and off the dance floor, their favorite steps to peabody, oberek and foxtrot rhythms.
Irene was an active member in her parish, helping with food pantries and delivering supplies to the needy. She was a prayer warrior, invoking Divine Mercy and Our Lady daily in behalf of people and causes. She is a member of Court Rita at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church.
She is survived by her three children: Mary Diane Lynch and her husband, Robert, Edward J. Norey and his wife, Victoria, and Virginia Norey; six grandchildren: Daniel Lynch and his wife, Elaine, Erica Norey-Koza and her husband, Edward, Louise Lynch-O'Brien and her husband, Peter, Edward J. Norey and his wife, Tanupreet Suri, Danika Norey McCann and her husband, James, Mary Norey-Miceli and husband, Joseph, and seven great-grandchildren: Liam, Adeline, Clarence, Sandra, Olive, James and Fiona.
Her family would especially like to thank the compassionate staff of Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Orange Regional Hospital for their care during her last weeks of life and also the kind staff at The New Windsor Country Inn, where she had been a resident.
Though bereft at the loss, her family takes solace knowing she will be welcomed into her heavenly home. Her faith sustained her throughout her life and stood with her at death.
In lieu of flowers, people seeking to send a memorial gift can make a donation to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd. Irondale, AL 35210.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home 534-2550. To send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 14 to May 17, 2020.