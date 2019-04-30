|
|
Irene Ratynski
June 8, 1928 - April 29, 2019
Pine Island, NY
Irene Ratynski of Pine Island, NY, entered into rest on Monday, April 29, 2019 with her family by her side. She was 90. The daughter of the late Edward Krajewski and Mae Pietrzak Krajewski, she was born on June 8, 1928 in Elizabeth, NJ.
She was a member of St. Stanislaus Church and its Living Rosary Society, Pine Island.
She is survived by her daughter, Rita Ruhl and husband, Donald; daughter, Felice Riles and husband, Ron; granddaughter, Kristen Nixon and husband, Paul; granddaughter, Sherrita Riles; grandson, Eric Ruhl and wife, Kerri Ann; grandson, Michael Riles and wife, Alexandria; four great grandchildren, Olivia, Matthew and Kendall Nixon and Camren Riles; sister, Valerie Barone and husband, Albert; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Felix Ratynski; three brothers, Edward, Thaddeus and Raymond Krajewski.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2nd from 5 to 8 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.
A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 3rd at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island, NY. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019