|
|
Irene Russo
May 7, 1931 - August 23, 2019
Poughkeepsie, NY
Irene Mosca Russo of Poughkeepsie, NY and formerly of Milton, NY, passed away quietly on August 23, 2019 in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was 88. Irene was born in Tuckahoe, NY on May 7, 1931. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Mosca.
She graduated from Marlboro High School. In 1951 Irene married her sweetheart, Vincent Russo. An active member in her community and a charter member of the Town of Marlboro Volunteer Ambulance Corp. Irene was a former Dispatcher for both the Town of Marlboro Police and the Town of Marlboro Volunteer Ambulance Corp.
Irene was predeceased by her beloved husband, Vincent Russo of 66 years. She is survived by her children: Vincent Russo, Jr., Michael Russo and daughter, Nancy Desole and her husband, Joseph Desole; grandchildren: Charles Castrogiovanni and his wife, Jamie Castrogiovanni and great granddaughter, Gloriana Castrogiovanni: her sister, Beatrice Angelone and many other family members.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Nana will be dearly missed.
There will be no calling hours. A small graveside service will be held on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, 510 Lattintown Road, Marlboro with Pastor Mary Nell Tyner officiating to which family and friends are invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Youth Mission Outreach, Inc., P.O. Box 5116, Poughkeepsie, NY 12602.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019