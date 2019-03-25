|
Irene Seargent
March 7, 1956 - March 21, 2019
Ferndale, NY
Irene (Finkle) Seargent, a loving, hard-working and devoted wife, mother and sister passed away peacefully at her home in Ferndale on March 21st, surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
The daughter of the late Reginald Finkle and Mildred Hinkley Finkle, she was born March 7, 1956 in Liberty.
Irene spent many years providing love and care to the residents of Sullivan County Adult Care Center where she proudly worked as a certified nursing assistant. Upon retirement, Irene continued to provide home care to many clients that eventually became loving friends.
Despite her busy work schedule, Irene always found time to care for the multiple animals in her life. She truly enjoyed spending time with her horses and dogs. She enjoyed spending the end of a long hard day sitting by a campfire. If members of her family were present around that campfire, her night was made. For Irene, nothing beat the times she spent surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Irene is survived by her husband, Wayne Seargent, at home; their six children: Jon Seargent & his wife, Sarah, Melissa Brengard, Patricia Vasarhelyi, Michelle Whitback & her husband, Adam, Gary Johnson & his wife, Amy and Robert VanJohnson & his wife, Brittany; 11 grandchildren: William Smith, Alex Seargent, Kimberly Brengard, Laura Whitback, Melanie Robinson, Julia Brengard, Seth Whitback, Rebecca Seargent, Emma Seargent, Austin Vasarhelyi and Elise VanJohnson; one great-grandchild, Brody Smith; and a sister, Linda Roser & her husband Bill.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, March 30th from 2:00 to 4:30 pm at the VanInwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello with a memorial service starting at 4:30. A gathering of friends and family will be held immediately following the service at the First Church, Presbyterian in Monticello.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Irene's name to the
