Irene Veros
April 22, 1925 - April 11, 2019
Naples FL - Formerly of Pine Bush, NY
Irene (Contos) Veros was born on April 22, 1925 in Paterson, NJ and died peacefully at the age of 93 in Malta, NY on April 11, 2019. Irene was married for 67 years to Savas Veros (deceased) and was the daughter of Annie and Peter Contos. Irene and Sav lived in Pine Bush NY for five years.
Irene was the sister to Thomas Contos (deceased) and Demetrios Kontopoulos. She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Diane, married to Michael Profita and Stacey Ann, married to George Varianides. Also surviving are grandchildren: Jamie Enos and her husband, James, Jason Varianides and his wife, Alison, and Nicholas Profita and his wife, Christina; as well as great-grandchildren: Kassandra, Kalliope, Alexander and Tyler.
Those who wish to make a donation in Irene's memory can forward a contribution to St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 51 County Road 62, Paramus, NJ 07652.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on April 18 at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 2250 Goshen Turnpike, Middletown, NY 10940. Burial will be in Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019