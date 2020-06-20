Iris E. Breiner
July 3, 1944 - June 15, 2020
Claryville, NY
Iris E. Breiner of Claryville, NY, a retired Clinical Social Worker and a longtime area resident, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. She was 75.
The daughter of the late Policarpio and Julia Soto Gonzalez, she was born July 3, 1944 in Patillas, Puerto Rico.
Iris had worked at Middletown State Hospital and later for the County of Sullivan as a Mental Health Social Worker. She was an associate member of the Claryville Fire Department, a Life Member of the Maybrook VFW Post #2064 Auxiliary, and a volunteer for Time in the Valley Museum in Grahamsville, NY. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling, and outdoor adventures including 5K runs and sky diving. She met her future husband at Middletown State Hospital where they both worked in September 1968 after he returned from Vietnam. They were married on April 6, 1974.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 46 years, Charles M. Breiner, at home; two daughters, Tina Ramos and Julia Gonzalez, both of Middletown, NY; one sister, three brothers, two grandchildren, Cristopher Rivera and his wife Melissa and Brandon Patton; two great-grandchildren, Felix and Issac Rivera. She was predeceased by a sister, Irma Heller and two brothers, Nestor and Tony Gonzalez.
Due to the current health crisis, limited visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. Social distancing guidelines must be met, a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home; facemasks are required.
Graveside Funeral Services and burial will be at 2 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 in the Claryville Cemetery, Claryville, NY. The Rev. Ken Tenckinck will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Iris's name may be made to Claryville Fire Department 1500 Denning Road, Claryville, NY 12725, Time in the Valley Museum P. O. Box 254, Grahamsville, NY 12740, Maybrook VFW Post # 2064 209 Main St., Maybrook, NY 12543 or Grahamsville Vol. Ambulance Squad 205 Main St., Grahamsville, NY 12740.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.