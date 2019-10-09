|
Iris O. Brugaletta
June 3, 1931 - October 7, 2019
Middletown, NY
Iris O. Brugaletta of Middletown, NY, a retired head store keeper at the Rockland Children's Psychiatric Center in Orangeburg, NY. passed away on October 7, 2019 in Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 88.
The daughter of the late Hector and Sylvia Pietrie, she was born on June 3, 1931 in New York City.
Iris is survived by her children: Avelino Romero and his wife, Judy, Laura Romero-Culhane and Michael Brugaletta and his wife, Janine. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Justin, Alyssa, Vincent, Jamie and Taylor; and her three great-grandchildren: Trey, Alex and Ella Jo Iris.
Visitation hours will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 P.M. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019