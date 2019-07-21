|
Irma Estis
February 21, 1929 - July 19, 2019
Walden, Town of Newburgh, NY
In Loving Memory - Irma Estis, from her children, Steve, Jon, Cindy and Debbie.
It is with great sadness that we bid farewell to Irma (Turner) Estis, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend and Camp Redwood's Aunt Irma. On Fri. July 19, 2019 she peacefully embarked on her final journey. However, we recall her life with admiration and remember her fierce determination and grit. A scrappy and strong woman, Irma was a force to be reckoned with. Starting with stickball on the streets of the Bronx, Irma's famous basketball hook shot and expertise with a field hockey stick demonstrated her incredible athletic prowess. Without a nickel to pay for admission, she would often sneak into Yankee stadium as a youngster with other neighborhood kids, cementing her reputation as a die hard Yankees fan. Wink, wink…she claimed the police officers knew but let them in anyway.
Ahead of her time, she broke barriers from her teen years in Civil Air Patrol which earned her a Congressional Gold Medal, to her insistence at age 16 on getting her NYU teaching degree followed by a master's degree. It was 66 years ago on May 14th that she married Buddy Estis, the love of her life, only ten days after their chance encounter on a tennis court in the Bronx. They immediately decided to pursue a shared dream of owning and operating their own children's sleep away camp and they co-founded and managed Camp Redwood for 58 years. They touched the lives of thousands of children around the world from Colombia, Brazil, China, Japan, France, Italy and of course, the U.S., many of whom have since reached out to tell Aunt Irma and Uncle Buddy how much their experience at camp helped shape their lives.
She lived a vibrant 88 years before she was challenged with health issues and following high risk but successful heart surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 2017, enjoying two more years with her family to celebrate her 90th birthday on February 21, 2019. While we all share Buddy's sense of loss, we also remind ourselves how much we gained. We have memories to last all of our lifetimes and we can all only hope to have as long and rich a life as Irma.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Samuel "Buddy" for the past (66 years); loving mother of Steve (Janice) Estis, Jon (Debbie) Estis, Cindy Estis (Dr. Jeff) Green and Debbie Estis (Jerry) Greenspan; adoring grandmother of Samantha, Nicholas, Brian, Nathaniel, Samara, Micah, Haley, Marshall and Reid, and great-grandmother of Aidan.
We close with the traditional Estis sendoff…Mom, Irma, Grandmama, wherever you may be: "be good and play ball."
Funeral Arrangements — this will be a graveside service only. The funeral service will be on Tues. Jul 23 — meet at cemetery office at 10 a.m., proceed to graveside location for 10:30 a.m. service. Weather forecast calls for rain; be prepared (bring your umbrella) to King Solomon Memorial Park, 550 Dwasline Road, Clifton, NJ 07012 (973-473-5646). All guests are welcome to join the family after the service for lunch at Tick Tock Diner which is 1 mile from the cemetery at 281 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012. (973-777-0511).
Donations can be made in loving memory of Irma to American Committee for the Weizmann Institute's Parkinson's Research.
