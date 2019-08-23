|
|
Irmgard Alders
February 28, 1939 - August 23, 2019
Goshen, NY
Irmgard Alders, 80 of Goshen, co-owner of Alders Wholesale Florist of Campbell Hall, entered into rest on August 23, 2019 with family by her side, at Glen Arden, Goshen, NY.
Born on February 28, 1939 in Greenwich, CT, she was the daughter of John and Hildegard Kaltenbach and sister of Werner.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Henry Alders; one son, Tom Alders and wife, Maryann of Goshen, NY; three daughters: Veronica Randzin of Pine Bush, NY, Heidi Smith and husband, Rick of Montgomery, NY, and Sonia Smith and husband, Dan of Goshen, NY. Irmgard was "Oma" to nine grandchildren: Christopher Alders and wife, Sara, Ryan Alders and wife, Erica, Kevin Alders and fiancé, Cara, Alex Randzin, Valerie Roberts and husband, Dillon, Greg Smith, Logan Randzin, Jacob Smith, and Trevor Smith; two great-grandchildren, Henry Alders and Emma Alders and one great-grandchild on the way.
Irmgard's hard work and dedication as co-owner of Alders Wholesale Florist has led to its success for 59 years. She always had a passion for flowers, whether inside or outside in her gardens. She spent many years traveling in a motor home with Henry and the kids, reaching 49 states and all Canadian Provinces. In her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling with Henry and other family and friends on various river cruises throughout the world, Antarctica being her culminating voyage.
Irmgard was a Eucharistic Minister for St. John's Church in Goshen for over ten years. Mom "Oma" was immensely proud of her kids and grandkids; including their spouses, always curious as to what they were up to.
Viewing ceremony will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 25 at the Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Columba RC Church, Chester, NY with burial immediately following at St. John's Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019