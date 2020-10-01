Irving Podhurst
November 29, 1932 - October 1, 2020
Woodridge, NY
Irving Podhurst, a long time Woodridge resident passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his beloved family. The son of the late Rae and Louis Podhurst, Irving was born on November 29, 1932. He served in the Korean War and was very proud of his service to his country. Irving was a pillar in his community serving many organizations to make the world a better place (Tikkun Olam). He loved the Woodridge community and they loved him. He was especially devoted to the Hebrew Day School as well as to Congregation Ohave Shalom. He was known to all as a "good guy" yet he was so much more than that. He was a wise, intuitive, loving and unofficial advisor to many. Irving had an uncanny ability to know what others needed and gave selflessly. He could talk to anyone in the world with dignity and respect.
Irving was the owner of White Star Mattress and worked tirelessly to provide for his family. He was a man of incredible integrity, loyalty and love. He had a famous sense of humor, which lives on through his family as does his sense of "doing the right thing". His family was the center of his universe. His family refers to him as their "MAIN MAN".
Irving was predeceased by his wife Jackie. They were quite the team. He was also predeceased by his brother, Hank, as well as his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Arlene and Joey Messina.
He is survived by his devoted brother and sister-in-law, Aaron and Dorothy Podhurst as well as his adoring brother-in-law, and sister-in-law, Marvin and Marilyn Horowitz, all of whom he treated as siblings. Irving was the most loving and extraordinary father to Mindy Mayer and Jamie Podhurst, as well as to his sons-in-law, Frank Mayer and Lewis Abrams. His eyes lit up when his grandchildren: Stefanie, Rachel, Ariel and Adam were with him. He was Grandpa to their spouses Brian, Yoni, Yoni, and Taylor. His seven great-grandchildren brought him great nachas and joy. He is survived by many nieces and nephews to whom he was "Dad". Irving had a front row seat in the lives of all of his loved ones.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic funeral services were held privately.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Hebrew Day School, Congregation Ohave Shalom and United Hospice of Rockland County.
Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com