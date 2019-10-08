|
|
Isabel Villegas
November 19, 1925 - October 5, 2019
Middletown, NY
Isabel Villegas of Middletown, a lunch monitor at Twin Towers Middle School affectionately referred to as "Grandma", passed away on October 5, 2019 in Middletown. She was 93.
Isabel was born on November 19, 1925 in Puerto Rico. She was the widow of Atanasio Villegas and was also predeceased by her sons, Henry and Melvin Villegas.
She is survived by her grandchildren: Anthony Villegas, Henry Villegas Jr., Maria Villegas and Karina Rodriguez. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Maria, Anthony, John, Aiden and Arya Villegas.
Visitation hours will be held on Friday, October 11, 1019 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY.
A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Pine Hill Cemetery, Route 6, Town of Wawayanda, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019