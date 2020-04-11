|
Isabell A. "Izzy" Santiago
July 23, 1949 - April 9, 2020
Newburgh, New York
Isabell Santiago, 70, a retired Teaching Assistant for the Newburgh School District, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The daughter of the late Hugo and Emily (Tallarico) Masciola, she was born in Newburgh. She was married to the love of her life, Reynaldo Santiago, who survives at home.
Isabell was a devoted wife, mother and Nana. Her life was fulfilled with relationships she created with every single grandchild. She will be remembered for her loving and nurturing personality; her selflessness and strong will; her goofy nature; and for her passionate and supportive roles she played in all our lives.
In addition to her husband Reynaldo, she is survived by her children: Nicole Made and husband Victor, Reynaldo M. Santiago, and Gina Santiago and significant other Dixon Villeda, all of Newburgh; her siblings: Philip Masciola and Kathy Alfano of Little River, SC and Kathryn and Samuel Sorbello of Leland, NC; her beloved grandchildren: Nicholas and Natalie Made, Jovannie Rios, and Khaleesi Villeda; nieces and nephews: Philip Masciola Jr. of Cornwall, Lynda Bera and husband Glenn of Newburgh, Lisa Noto of New Windsor and Joseph Sorbello of Wappingers Falls; her dear friend Susan Bennett, and her godson David Bennett of Wurtsboro, NY; many great-nieces and nephews, loving cousins, and loving and loyal friends.
Services will be private due to the COVID occurrence, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor. In lieu of flowers donations in Izzy's memory may be sent to at . To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020