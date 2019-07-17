|
|
ISABELLE A. PIZZA
June 4, 1927 - July 14, 2019
Middletown, NY
Isabelle A. Pizza, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving husband and daughters. She was 92 years of age.
The daughter of the late Joseph and Sophia Colletti Torelli, she was born on June 4, 1927 in Newburgh, NY.
Isabelle was a homemaker and former beautician. She enjoyed shopping with her daughters, sewing, gardening, crocheting and golfing. She was a member of the nine holer Women's Golf League at the former Orange County Golf Club in Middletown. Her life's ambition was to raise her four daughters and her dreams were fulfilled. The most important part of her life was to be surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She will be greatly missed by all of those who were lucky enough to have known her.
Survivors include; her devoted husband of 70 years, Antonio "T.P." Pizza, at home in Middletown; her loving daughters, JoAnn Babcock and her husband, Paul of Rock Tavern, Deborah LoPresti and her husband, Joseph of Middletown, Roseanne Tripodo and her husband, Joseph of Middletown, and Sophia Long and her husband, Daniel of Slate Hill; her adoring grandchildren, Jason Babcock, Jessica Spadola and her husband Thomas, Larry Lubkert and his wife, Heather, Lauren Maggio and her husband, Jason, Joey and Alexis Tripodo, Brendan and Anthony Long; her great grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Liana, Natalia, Nyla and Zerafina; her brother, Daniel Torelli and his wife, Rhoda of Newburgh; her brother-in-law Nacy Root of Newburgh; several nieces, nephews & cousins; and her loving dog Bella. Isabelle was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Root.
Thank you Dr. Rametta and Dr. Gotsis, for all the years of caring for my Wife and our Mother. Thank you Dr. Dinsmore for making her last days comfortable. To the Nurses and Staff of Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties our heartfelt gratitude for your loving care towards our Mother.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-8 PM Friday, July 19th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 AM Saturday, July 20th at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage St., Middletown, NY. Reverend Dennis Nikolic will officiate. Interment will follow in the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Isabelle's name to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 17 to July 18, 2019