Isabelle F. Brooks

Isabelle F. Brooks
February 23, 1928 - February 17, 2020
Warwick, NY
Isabelle F. Brooks, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020. She was 91 years old.
Born on February 23, 1928, she was one of 18 children of Bertha (Decker) and William Felter.
Isabelle is survived by her daughter, Diana Laurie and her husband Frank; granddaughter, Jennifer Moore; and great-granddaughters, Victoria and Brittany Amerman. She was predeceased by her 17 siblings.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20th with an 11 a.m. funeral service at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Interment will follow the funeral service in Warwick Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
