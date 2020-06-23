Ivan E. Lewis
July 14, 1933 - June 21, 2020
Chester, NY
Ivan E. Lewis of Chester, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, June 21, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 86.
The son of the late David & Beatrice Stevens Lewis, he was born on July 14, 1933.
He was a farmer near Sugar Loaf all of his life after serving his time in the US Army where he was an airplane mechanic. He was an Alumni of Chester High School and a member of the Sugar Loaf United Methodist Church.
Ivan's dairy was a member of the Eastern Milk Producers Cooperative Association. He was a past member of the Orange County Chapter of NYS Archaeological Association. He was an avid photographer, especially wildlife with eagles as his favorite subjects.
He is survived by his sisters, Mildred Shove and Mary Ann Beneski, nieces and nephews.
As per his wishes, funeral services and burial will be held privately in the Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, NY.
The family would like to thank the staff of Valley View Nursing Center and especially Couser Unit B100 for the great care given to him.
If you wish to make a donation to eliminate Parkinson's Disease in Ivan's memory, please send it to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.
To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
July 14, 1933 - June 21, 2020
Chester, NY
Ivan E. Lewis of Chester, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, June 21, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 86.
The son of the late David & Beatrice Stevens Lewis, he was born on July 14, 1933.
He was a farmer near Sugar Loaf all of his life after serving his time in the US Army where he was an airplane mechanic. He was an Alumni of Chester High School and a member of the Sugar Loaf United Methodist Church.
Ivan's dairy was a member of the Eastern Milk Producers Cooperative Association. He was a past member of the Orange County Chapter of NYS Archaeological Association. He was an avid photographer, especially wildlife with eagles as his favorite subjects.
He is survived by his sisters, Mildred Shove and Mary Ann Beneski, nieces and nephews.
As per his wishes, funeral services and burial will be held privately in the Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, NY.
The family would like to thank the staff of Valley View Nursing Center and especially Couser Unit B100 for the great care given to him.
If you wish to make a donation to eliminate Parkinson's Disease in Ivan's memory, please send it to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.
To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.