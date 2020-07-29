1/1
Ivane Prévi
June 3, 1956 - July 17, 2020
Middletown, New York
Ivane Prévil of Middletown, NY passed away at home unexpectedly on July 17, 2020. She was 64 years young.
Ivane was born on June 3, 1956 in Cap Haitian, Haiti. She was one of seven children born to Willy A. Prévil (deceased) and Anne Thérèse Séïde Prévil.
Ivane was an avid traveler, voracious reader, and most of all a loving mother, that was loved. Ivane was recently retired from the NYS Department of Education after 20 plus years of service. Our hearts now ache simultaneously with one less heartbeat within our collective conscious. Ivane was a very committed person, advocating for her peers in college, student organizations, and for humble people in alphabetization activities in Haiti. Ivane will be sorely missed by her Christian and Charismatic Movement's friends; her leadership in Mary Kay Partnership, and her sponsored children in Ste-Suzanne, Haiti.
Ivane's sudden passing has affected her immediate family greatly, and she will be severely missed by all.
She is survived by her children, Pascal Duttex and Vladimir Michael; and her godchildren: Patrick, Jessica, and Mélissa, Jonathan. She is also survived by her six siblings: Joseph, Quetty, Evodie, Lesly, Margarette, Carlo, her 16 nephews and nieces, and numerous cousins.
The visitation will take place from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, July 31 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY. The service will be live-streamed at appx. 9:30 a.m. via the funeral home website. Due to the current pandemic, visitors will be limited to 25 people at a time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 190 Euclid Ave., Middletown, NY. Burial will be private. To contact the family and receive real time updates, please access the family's website, rsvp-iprevil-funeral.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. Www.applebee-mcphillips.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
