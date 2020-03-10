Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
(910) 457-6944
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Dodd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Dodd


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Dodd Obituary
Jack Dodd
August 26, 1947 - March 8, 2020
Formerly of Middletown, NY
Jack W. Dodd, 72 of Southport, and formerly of Middletown, NY, passed away on March 8, 2020.
Jack was born August 26, 1947, son of the late Jack and Helen Dodd. Jack was a police officer and a private investigator in Middletown, NY. In Southport, Jack had worked at All About Dogs.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Patty Dodd; a son Eric Landon; a step-son Mark Brennan; a step-daughter Kristine Goin; a sister Bonnie Mingolla; and seven grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -