Jack Dodd
August 26, 1947 - March 8, 2020
Formerly of Middletown, NY
Jack W. Dodd, 72 of Southport, and formerly of Middletown, NY, passed away on March 8, 2020.
Jack was born August 26, 1947, son of the late Jack and Helen Dodd. Jack was a police officer and a private investigator in Middletown, NY. In Southport, Jack had worked at All About Dogs.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Patty Dodd; a son Eric Landon; a step-son Mark Brennan; a step-daughter Kristine Goin; a sister Bonnie Mingolla; and seven grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
