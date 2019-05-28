|
|
Jack M. Amaro
August 8, 1934 - May 26, 2019
Surfside Beach, SC & Newburgh, NY
Jack Amaro, 84, a former Sr. Systems Analyst for IBM, entered into rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019. The son of the late William and Marguerite (DeCrosta) Amaro, he was born August 8, 1934 in Newburgh.
Jack was a graduate of NFA and OCCC, and was a member of Sacred Heart Church, IBM Quarter Century Club, and Knights of Columbus.
Jack was a loving husband, wonderful father and "Poppy" to all family and friends. His smile brightened every room and his zest for life was amazing. His love for all his family was evident every time he spoke. They were his greatest accomplishments.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen (Vasile) Amaro; children, William (Patricia) Amaro of Port St. Lucie, FL, Lorraine (Mark) Gamma of Wallkill, and Christine (Scott) Mandoske of Newburgh; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dennis and Maria Vasile of Newburgh; grandchildren, William (Stephanie) Amaro, Christopher (Jamie) Amaro, Michael (Jamie) Amaro, Lauren (Christian) Widmark, Daniel Gamma, Alyssa (Adam) Geyer, Austin Wazewski, Rebecca Mandoske; and great-grandchildren, Jack Amaro, Mia Widmark and Giada Amaro. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his in-laws, Marie (Dolly) and Michael Vasile and brother-in-law, Michael Vasile.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at Sacred Heart Church, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to , PO Box 100 Dept. 14Z, Memphis, TN 38148, or [email protected] To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 28 to May 29, 2019