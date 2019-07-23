|
Jack Sherry
February 22, 1952 - July 18, 2019
Highland Mills, NY
Jack Sherry: beloved husband, father, grandfather, and longtime resident of our community has passed. There will be a Memorial Service to honor and celebrate the life of this memorable man at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950, on Monday July 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be a single reading of his eulogy at 6:00 p.m. We invite you to please join us as we pay our respects and say goodbye to our dearest Jack.
The family has requested that instead of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution to Cancer Care: 275 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10001, Blooming Grove Humane Society: 2741 NY-94, Washingtonville, NY 10992, or a Humane Society of your choice.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 23 to July 27, 2019