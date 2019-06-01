|
|
Jacqueline H. VanDunk
August 31, 1944 - June 1, 2019
Middletown, NY
Jacqueline H. VanDunk, 74 of Middletown, entered into rest on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at home.
Jacqueline was born August 31, 1944 in New York, NY, the daughter of Vincent E. Senior and Ernestine (Manuel) Senior.
She worked for First National City Bank in New York as a Supervisor and later stayed home and took care of her family. Jacqueline, known as Jackie or Aunt Jackie to friends and family was known for her kindness, generosity, and avid love for her immediate and extended family.
Jackie's Holiday parties, while living in Goshen, NY through the 70s and 80s, were a guaranteed GREAT TIME. When not entertaining, Jackie enjoyed reading Romantic Novels, watching Masterpiece Theater, and British Crime dramas on PBS, as well as keeping up with the 411 via Saturday afternoon telephone chats with friends and family.
She is survived by her husband, George O. VanDunk at home; sons: Christopher Simmons VanDunk of Teaneck, NJ and Eric Vincent VanDunk and wife, Anhjela of Middletown, NY; grandchildren: Anthony Georgio, Nicholas John, Erica Rae and Jackson Avery VanDunk; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Vincent and Ernestine Senior and son, Anthony VanDunk.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 5 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY, with the Funeral Service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Slate Hill Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 1 to June 2, 2019