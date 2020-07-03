Jacqueline Moriarty
January 6, 1936 - July 2, 2020
Florida, NY
Jacqueline Moriarty of Florida, NY, entered into rest on July 2, 2020. She was 84.
The daughter of the late John Crawford Jr. and Theresa P. Barto Crawford, she was born on January 6, 1936 in Flushing, NY.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Moriarty-Boles; two grandsons, Ryan and Sean Boles; sister, Jean Lizotte; brothers and sisters-in-law; Daniel Moriarty and wife, Marcy; Kevin Moriarty and wife, Frann; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Patrick Moriarty; son, Dennis Moriarty; daughter, Eileen Moriarty and brother, John Crawford.
Due to the current health crisis, the family is asking you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers at this time. Funeral services will be held privately.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Valley View Center and to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., for the special care and attention that they gave to mom.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com