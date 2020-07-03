1/
Jacqueline Moriarty
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Moriarty
January 6, 1936 - July 2, 2020
Florida, NY
Jacqueline Moriarty of Florida, NY, entered into rest on July 2, 2020. She was 84.
The daughter of the late John Crawford Jr. and Theresa P. Barto Crawford, she was born on January 6, 1936 in Flushing, NY.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Moriarty-Boles; two grandsons, Ryan and Sean Boles; sister, Jean Lizotte; brothers and sisters-in-law; Daniel Moriarty and wife, Marcy; Kevin Moriarty and wife, Frann; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Patrick Moriarty; son, Dennis Moriarty; daughter, Eileen Moriarty and brother, John Crawford.
Due to the current health crisis, the family is asking you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers at this time. Funeral services will be held privately.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Valley View Center and to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., for the special care and attention that they gave to mom.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved