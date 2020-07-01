Jacqueline Sosler Regelski
January 13, 1936 - June 27, 2020
Walbridge, OH - Formerly of Florida and Middletown, NY
Jacqueline Sosler Regelski, of Walbridge Ohio, formerly of Florida and Middletown, New York, passed away peacefully at home, on June 27, 2020. Born January 13, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Kuszek) Sosler. Jacqueline was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank Regelski Jr. and her precious son, Frank (Frankie) Regelski III.
She was a graduate of SS Seward Institute of Florida, NY, and the Central Academy of Beauty Culture. She worked many years for Warwick Telephone Company, then became a hair stylist. Later in life she became a Dental Assistant, loved by her doctors and patients.
Jackie and Frank, both of Polish heritage, loved to dance the Polka and traveled for many years following the noted Jimmy Sturr Band. They were incredible Polka dancers, and Jackie danced at the 1955 Onion Harvest Festival in Pine Island, NY. Jackie, a loving and devoted wife, cared for her disabled husband almost 18 years. She was a true caregiver in every sense of the word.
Jackie is survived by her only sibling, Joseph M. Sosler and his companion, Carol Holbert; her daughter and ultimate caregivers, Maureen (Larry) Jacobsen; her pride and joy grandchildren, Joseph Jacobsen (Katie Fruzinski), Lindsay (Jeremy) Jackson, Frank Regelski IV, Shawn, Meghan, Caitlin Davis; and her five adored great grandchildren.
Jackie is also survived by her sweetie pie of many years, Mickey Olejniczak; cousin (like a sister), Mary Kelder; cherished extended family and friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY. Burial will follow at St. Josephs Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state, face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 33101 or St. Jerome's Church, 300 Warner St., Walbridge, Ohio 43465.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
January 13, 1936 - June 27, 2020
Walbridge, OH - Formerly of Florida and Middletown, NY
Jacqueline Sosler Regelski, of Walbridge Ohio, formerly of Florida and Middletown, New York, passed away peacefully at home, on June 27, 2020. Born January 13, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Kuszek) Sosler. Jacqueline was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank Regelski Jr. and her precious son, Frank (Frankie) Regelski III.
She was a graduate of SS Seward Institute of Florida, NY, and the Central Academy of Beauty Culture. She worked many years for Warwick Telephone Company, then became a hair stylist. Later in life she became a Dental Assistant, loved by her doctors and patients.
Jackie and Frank, both of Polish heritage, loved to dance the Polka and traveled for many years following the noted Jimmy Sturr Band. They were incredible Polka dancers, and Jackie danced at the 1955 Onion Harvest Festival in Pine Island, NY. Jackie, a loving and devoted wife, cared for her disabled husband almost 18 years. She was a true caregiver in every sense of the word.
Jackie is survived by her only sibling, Joseph M. Sosler and his companion, Carol Holbert; her daughter and ultimate caregivers, Maureen (Larry) Jacobsen; her pride and joy grandchildren, Joseph Jacobsen (Katie Fruzinski), Lindsay (Jeremy) Jackson, Frank Regelski IV, Shawn, Meghan, Caitlin Davis; and her five adored great grandchildren.
Jackie is also survived by her sweetie pie of many years, Mickey Olejniczak; cousin (like a sister), Mary Kelder; cherished extended family and friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY. Burial will follow at St. Josephs Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state, face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 33101 or St. Jerome's Church, 300 Warner St., Walbridge, Ohio 43465.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.