Jacqueline T. Reich Obituary
Jacqueline T. Reich
March 22, 2020
Lake Wallkill, NY
Jacqueline T. Reich, age 86 of Lake Wallkill, passed away on Monday, March 22nd, 2020 at the St. Anthony's Hospital in Warwick.
Born in Brooklyn to the late Charles and Hazel (Beck) Krull, Jacqueline lived there for most of her life, settling in Lake Wallkill in 1985. Active in her community, Jacqueline served on the Vernon Senior Advisory Board, was a lifelong member of the Catholic War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary and the Knights of Columbus Columbiettes. She was a longtime member and past president of the St. Francis de Sales XYZ Club.
Predeceased by her husband, John A. Reich, Sr. and her seven siblings, Jacqueline is survived by her children, Debora and husband, Dave Geoghan of Warwick, NY, and John A. Reich, Jr., and wife, Gloria of Mt. Hope, NY; grandchildren: Stefanie Kolodziejski, Alexandra McLaughlin, Daniel Geoghan, Jacqueline Geoghan, and John A. Reich III; four great-grandchildren: Jade Geoghan, Stazya Kolodziejski, Nikola Kolodziejski, and Cullen McLaughlin; as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Due to government restrictions, services at this time are private and under the direction of Ferguson—Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either St. Francis de Sales RC Church or the .
For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
