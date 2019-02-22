Home

Jacqueline "Jacki" Tescione
March 20, 1959 - February 20, 2019
Matamoras, PA
Jacqueline "Jacki" Tescione, age 59 of Matamoras, Pennsylvania passed away February 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Stroudsburg, PA, with her loving family at her side. Jacki was born on March 20, 1959 in Hackensack, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Joachim "Jack" and Millicent Puglisi Tescione. She graduated from Port Jervis High School and continued her education at Manhattanville College where she achieved her BA. Jacki was a faithful member of St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Matamoras, PA and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society of the church. She worked as a project manager for Epicore, Inc. in Newburgh, NY. Jacki, known by her family as the "Broadway Princess", had a thirst for life, and knowledge. She loved her family and friends deeply, and had a willingness to help others. She inspired generosity, and acts of kindness.Jacki was passionate about the arts, traveling, reading, and enjoying life.
Jacqueline is survived by her loving sister, Christine DeNella and her husband, Lou of Matamoras; her nephews, Kristopher DeNella and his wife, Stacie and Dominick DeNella; her great nephew, Mason DeNella; and several cousins including Angela Brenner and Janet-Lee Tuttle.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Monday, February 25 at St. Joseph's R.C. Church 307 Ave. F, Matamoras, PA. Rev. Joseph Manarchuck will be the celebrant. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jacki's name to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA. 02241-7005.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
