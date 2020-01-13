|
|
Jacqueline W. Gezzi
"Jackie"
November 22, 1934 - January 11, 2020
Warwick, NY
Jacqueline W. Gezzi, 85, of Warwick, NY entered into eternal rest on Saturday January 11th 2020. Born in Toms River, NJ on November 22nd 1934. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Sarah Eichenbaum.
Jackie started her career in banking and then later became a hard working coffee shop business owner in Ellenville, NY. She worked many years as a waitress at numerous diners including the Blue Horizon and Americana Diner. Jackie loved to cook and host big dinners for her family. She loved to share her recipes and knew how to light up a room. Her family enjoyed her great sense of humor as she loved to tell good jokes. She enjoyed playing cards and being a great bingo champion. She was an avid viewer of The Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Jackie enjoyed traveling and going on cruises. She loved to crochet and made many beautiful treasures that her family will cherish forever.
Jacqueline is survived by her loving family: daughters, Laura Diaz and Debra Gezzi; her grandchildren, Manuel Diaz, Jr. and his wife, Kathleen, Jason Moskowitz and his wife, Brittany; her great-grandchildren: Carmen, Gabriella, Manuel III and soon to be born, Dakota. As well as many nieces, nephews and close friends from over the years.
She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel A Gezzi of over 40 years; her sisters, Molly, Gertrude and brothers.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, 72 West Main Street, Middletown, NY 10940
Condolences may be sent to The Diaz Family at 45 Irwin Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940.
Memorial contributions can be made to The .
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020