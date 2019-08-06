|
Jacquelyn Canosa
10/13/1929 - 08/05/2019
Milton, NY
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Canosa entered into rest on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was born in 1929 in Boston, MA to Harold and Irene (Babb) Rich. She married Joseph A. Canosa, Jr. in 1950 and together they raised six children.
Jackie was a great proponent of education having completed her college education though the completion of her thesis for her PhD while her children were in grade school and high school. As a social epidemiologist she worked with Mary Kay and Undercover Wear studying the social behavior of women in the marketplace in the 1980s & 1990s. Through her participation with Undercover Wear she rose through the ranks earning numerous trips worldwide sparking her love for international travel.
She inherited a love of art and her artistic abilities from her parents, both of whom were accomplished in different mediums.
Jackie was predeceased by her husband Joseph and her sister Marlene. She is survived by her six children: Irene Canosa of Milton, NY, David Canosa of Ann Arbor, MI, Jody Kovacs of Milton, NY, Joseph (Jane) Canosa of Milton, NY, John (Roxanne) of Spencerport, NY, and Amy (Steven) Ludwigson of Milton, NY. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers Barry (Nevaire) Rich of Arlington, VA and David Rich in NYC, multiple cousins, nieces and nephews throughout the country.
Visitation followed immediately by service will be held from 3pm-7pm on Friday, August 9, 2019 at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro, NY.
The family wishes to thank the Hudson Valley Hospice for their compassionate care of Mom. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, NY 12401.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019