|
|
Jacquelyn E. Cromwell
April 23. 1935 - February 20, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Jacquelyn E. Cromwell, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was 84.
Daughter of the late Albert and Beatrice (Seward) Lee, she was born on April 23. 1935, in Cornwall, NY.
"Jackie" worked hard her entire adult life, and retired at the age of 82 from the Meadow Hill School cafeteria in the Newburgh Enlarged School District. She loved taking care of her family and all her pets, and enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas.
Survivors include two daughters, Darlene (Richard) Suraci and Dawn (John) Schoonmaker, both of the Town of Newburgh; one brother, Albert (Ann Marie) Lee of OH; one step sister, Kathleen Hanretta of Cornwall; one sister-in-law, Kathryn Annan of SC; one brother-in-law, William Cromwell of New Windsor; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was predeceased by her husband, Frank L. Cromwell in 2008; a son, Gary F. Cromwell in 2009; two infant sons, Jeffrey and Sean and a brother, Robert E. Lee.
A Celebration of Jackie's Life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 18 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.
Private inurnment will take place at the Orange County Veteran's Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackie's name can be made to The Veteran's Coalition of Orange County NY, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service. Visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020