Jacquelyn V. Cikovsky
February 24, 1933 - April 1, 2019
Kauneonga Lake, NY
Jacquelyn V. Cikovsky, of Kauneonga Lake, formerly of Marlboro, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Achieve Rehab & Nursing. She was 86.
She was the daughter of the late Charles Freeman and Elenor Janet Jefferson, born on February 24, 1933 in Paterson, NJ.
Jacquelyn was the wife of Michael Charles Cikovsky, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her children: Virginia A. Crawn, John Edward Jados, Cheryl Lynn, Mary and Ann Cikovsky; as well eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and her siblings, Paula Sokota, Stanly Redner and William Redner.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-583-5445 or visit www.colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com
