Jaime P. Cote
March 6, 1964 - October 9, 2020
Highland Falls, NY
Jaime P. Cote, of Highland Falls, NY entered into eternal rest on October 9, 2020 at NY Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt, NY. She was 56 years old.
The daughter of Joseph M Santiago and Willoe B. Logan, Jaime was born on March 6, 1964 in Newburgh, NY.
Jaime was a retired Secretary for DPTMS at the USMA at West Point, NY. Throughout her life, her joy was taking care of and helping others. On top of raising three children, she participated as a tiger and cub scout den mother, a caregiver to many children in the community and was an active member in rebuilding the pop warner football team in Highland Falls, NY. Jaime loved her church scriptures, cooking, windchimes, and watching Christmas movies all year long.
In addition to her parents, Jaime is survived by her loving and devoted husband: Andrew J. Cote at home; her sons: Aric R. Cote of Orlando, FL, Nicholas L. Cote & his girlfriend, Anna Dinero of Red Bank, NJ; Jacob W. Cote & his fiancé, Patricia Seholm of Hyde Park, NY; and her new granddaughter, Leona Jean Cote. She is also survived by her uncles Phillip Santiago, Mark Santiago, Anthony Santiago and her sisters, Amy Santiago and Meredith Santiago. Jaime was predeceased by her sister: Jean Santiago and her in-laws: Leona H. and Arthur W. Cote.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 17th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Chapel Service will follow the Visitation at 4 p.m. Due to the continued public health concerns of covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
