Jameir C. Jackson
2013 - 2020
Jameir C. Jackson
Sunrise July 8, 2013 - Sunset June 2, 2020
Middletown, NY
Jamier C. Jackson was born on July 8, 2013.
Jamier was a strong, fun loving little boy. He was loved by all who came in contact with him.
He is survived by his loving mother, Latoya Jackson; his sister. Nahje; his grandfather, William Jackson and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He will be deeply missed by everyone.
He was predeceased by his grandmother, Jerilyn Jackson and his uncle, Christopher Jackson.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
