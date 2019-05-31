Home

Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Orange County Veteran's Cemetery
Goshen, NY
View Map
Resources
James A. "Jimmy" Fayo


James A. "Jimmy" Fayo
November 13, 1949 - May 28, 2019
Newburgh, NY
James A. "Jimmy" Fayo, 69, a life-long area resident and a retired heavy equipment operator for USMA at West Point, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The son of the late James and Jennie (Crisci) Fayo, he was born November 13, 1949 in Newburgh.
Jimmy was proud to serve our country with the US Army during the Vietnam War. While serving he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Expert Badge with Rifle Bar (M-16), and Sharpshooter Badge for the M-14.
Jimmy was a graduate of NFA, a member of the Bethlehem Fish & Game Club where he was an avid target shooter, an honorary member of Storm King Engine Co., and past Officer of the VFW Post 973. Jimmy's extended family and friends will miss his kindness and humor. A proud veteran, he enjoyed helping other veterans who needed assistance.
Survivors include his sister, Linda DeWaine (William) of Edgewater, FL; his uncles: Joe, George, and Angelo Crisci; nieces, Lisa DeWaine and Jennifer Reaves; and numerous aunts and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 3 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by a graveside service with military honors at 11 a.m. at Orange County Veteran's Cemetery, Goshen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a . To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 31 to June 1, 2019
