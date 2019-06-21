Home

James A. Horton Sr. Obituary
James A. Horton Sr.
November 7, 1940 - June 19, 2019
Phillipsport, NY
James Alvah Horton Sr. of Phillipsport, a retired well driller and lifelong resident of the area, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Nanuet. He was 78.
The son of the late Edwin Horton and Alice Fenner Horton, he was born November 7, 1940 in Campbell Hall.
James was a veteran serving in the United States Army.
Survivors include his three children: Shirley England (Christopher England), Karen Ciano (Charles Spink), and James Horton Jr. (Laurie Burger); seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Clarence; and a sister, Shirley.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 24 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro, with a funeral service starting at 3 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow at the Poplar Grove Cemetery in Phillipsport.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 21 to June 22, 2019
