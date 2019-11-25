|
James A. Lyttle
January 1, 1946 - November 23, 2019
Kiamesha Lake, NY
James Anderson Lyttle, age 73, of Kiamesha Lake, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Born on January 1, 1946 in Mt. Vernon, NY and raised in Westchester County, Jim graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1964. He received a degree in Government and Public Administration from American University in Washington DC in 1968. He served in VISTA Southeastern Ohio from 1968 –1970. Jim was the last ancestor of James Bailey (who settled near Kiamesha Lake in 1804) to permanently reside in Kiamesha Lake on his great grandfather, David Brundage Bailey's farm next to Bailey's Lake.
Jim worked for the Sullivan County Office for the Aging for over 25 years, serving as the Director from 1995 to March 2010. Together with his dedicated, competent and compassionate staff, many programs that continue to help the elderly and their families were implemented. Jim was a lifetime member of Statewide Senior Action Council and was a founding member of SLAC – Senior Legislative Action Committee. He is forever grateful for the friendships that grew from their shared vision and commitment.
He was also a member of the Town of Thompson Planning Board serving as its chairman for 15 of the 20 years, and a founding member of the Sullivan County Federation for the Homeless. He also served on the Boards of Rural Sullivan County Housing, the Sullivan Country Childcare Council, the Cornell Cooperative Extension Human Ecology Program, Sullivan County Health Services Advisory Board, and Long Term Care Council. For his outstanding and invaluable service to the community, he was recognized by the NY State Assembly and the US Congress.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, Evelyn Anderson Lyttle and James Bailey Lyttle. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Alexandra Marie; his sisters: Jane L. Anderson of Berkeley, CA, and Deborah L. Ash of New York, NY; his sister-in-law: Deborah E. Riolo (Richard) of Key Largo, FL; twelve nieces and nephews; and nine great nieces and nephews.
There will be no funeral or memorial services.
Please celebrate Jim's life of service by contributing to the Sullivan County Federation for the Homeless, P.O. Box 336, Monticello, NY 12701 www.scfederation.org/donate
The world has lost a good and decent man.
