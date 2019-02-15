|
|
James A. Mills
November 23, 1944 - February 12, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
James A. Mills, age 74 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away peacefully February 12, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born on November 23, 1944 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of Alfred and Esther Mills.
He retired as a laborer for Union Local # 17 in Newburgh, NY. Jim loved watching NASCAR and cheering on his favorite driver, Dale Ernhardt Jr., spending time with his grandchildren, and showing off his cooking skills, especially around the holidays. He was a talented wood craftsman and built many beautiful pieces of furniture that his family will cherish forever.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Agrella Mills; sons: Jason Mills and his wife, Andrea of Port Jervis, Jimmy and Jeffrey Mills, Bill McLaughlin and his wife, Laura of Florida, NY, Christopher McLaughlin of Port Jervis; his daughter, Carol McLaughlin Nivens of Port Jervis; his beloved grandchildren: Ryan, Alyssa and Jenna McLaughlin, Lauren and Johnny Nivens, Nicholas McLaughlin, Matthew and Kris Strucic, Donna Castro, Isabella and Lucca Mills; his sister, Mary Stempert, his brothers, Robert and William Mills; several nieces and nephews. Jim was pre-deceased by his daughter, Margaret McLaughlin Strucic.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Jervis-Deerpark Humane Society, Route 209, Port Jervis, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019