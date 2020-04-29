|
|
James A. Mitchell
December 5, 1950 - April 27, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
James Allen Mitchell, a self-employed carpenter, passed away at his home in Bloomingburg. He was 69. The son of the late Marty Facciolla and Joyce Thorpe Facciolla, he was born December 5, 1950 in Teaneck, NJ.
Raised in Bergen County, he was often called by the local police to help rescue wild baby critters found in the neighborhood. One of his earliest pets was a raccoon that he would wear on his head like a cap ala Davey Crockett. Never one to enjoy living in a residential area, after marrying the love of his life, and best friend, Kitty, they moved to Orange County and then to Bloomingburg in 1978. In the 1990's he partnered with Stewart Strysko and started "Design and Construction Inc." which built several of the unique homes in the Chapin Estates and Sullivan County. Most Sunday mornings, Jim and Kitty could be found fishing on Swinging Bridge Reservoir. In the autumn months, he could be found in the woods on his deer stand. He was an accomplished taxidermist, working on deer, bear, fish and fowl for himself and customers.
His mother would refer to him as her "Sam Elliott" son, steadfast, dependable and honest. He was well respected by all that knew him and worked with him. He taught his children how to make a house a home by putting your heart into everything you do with your two hands. And he gave his wife a life filled with love, and laughter like she never imagined, but that ended all too soon.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years: "Kitty" McMahon Mitchell, at home; a daughter, Cassidy Mitchell of Bloomingburg; a son, Wesley and his wife, Carolynn of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren: Isabella Rose Mitchell Bloomingburg, and Parker Joyce Mitchell of Raleigh, NC; his siblings: Robert Mitchell of Sparta, NJ and Michael Mitchell of Pine Hill, NJ.
Due to our current health crisis, a public memorial service may be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Natural Heritage Trust (NHT) see website for details.
