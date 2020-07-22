1/
James Anthony "Jay" Brachulis
1959 - 2020
James Anthony Brachulis
"Jay"
January 27, 1959 - July 19, 2020
Huguenot, NY
Mr. James "Jay" Anthony Brachulis of Huguenot, NY died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis. He was 61. He was born January 27, 1959 in New York, NY; the son of the late James Henry Brachulis and the late Barbara Barelli Brachulis.
Jay married Lynda Norma Hastings 37 years ago on September 18, 1982 in Queens, NY.
He worked as a Senior Financial Investigator for DLA Piper, New York, NY. Jay also worked as an investigator for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and the NY State Dept. of Taxation and Finance in Queens, NY.
Earlier in his career Jay was a Sports Broadcaster for WABC Radio and 1010 WINS. He also had the honor of being a Sports Analyst at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics for WABC Radio.
Surviving are his wife, Lynda N. Brachulis at home; brothers-in-law: John Hastings and his wife, ILSE ofQueens, NY, Michael Hastings and his wife, Laura of Yorktown Heights, NY and Daniel Hastings and his wife, Tracey of Huguenot, NY; four nephews and one niece: Thomas Hastings, Christopher Hastings, Michael Hastings, Daniel Hastings and Ariana Hastings.
A private visitation and blessing service was held at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc. 100 East Main Street, Port Jervis followed by a cremation at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 1 Union Street #301, Robinsville, NJ 08691-4183.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191. To read the obituary on line or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
July 22, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
