James Anthony Minarsky
February 5, 1941 - June 15, 2020
Grahamsville, NY
James Anthony Minarsky, 79, a lifelong area resident, passed away at home, Monday, June 15, 2020, after a long fight with prostate cancer and Parkinson's Disease.
Jim graduated from Fallsburg Central School in 1958. He began working for Fallsburg Gas in 1962 as a propane Mechanic and after 41 years he retired. (these years were when the Catskills were in the Heyday of hotels and bungalow colonies). In 1969 Woodstock hired Fallsburg Gas to build the kitchen, called the Hog Farm. Jim went in on Friday to set it up. On Monday he returned to take it down. The sights he saw were unbelievable. He was also at the 25th anniversary to do crowd control as a deputy coordinator.
In September 1959 he met Eileen Wallace (it is "Sweetie") and were married in May 1962, and just celebrated 58 years of happy marriage.
Jim started his Firematic career in 1958 by joining the Fallsburg Fire Company; where his grandfather was a charter member. After moving to Grahamsville in 1967, he joined the Grahamsville Fire Department. He served as Assistant Chief and then was Chief from 1974-1976. He was the first Chief in Sullivan County to have the Jaws of Life. He started the town of Neversink Fire Prevention Program, the Neversink and Grahamsville Pancake Breakfasts and monthly meeting for the Chiefs of the Neversink District. Jim was a charter member of the Sullivan County Chiefs Association and was President from 1977-1981. He was a staunch supporter of the Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster Burn Center, organizing yearly fund raising.
In 1980, Jim was appointed Deputy Fire Company Coordinator for District 3. His companies were Grahamsville, Neversink, Claryville, Fallsburg, Woodbourne, Loch Sheldrake, Hurleyville, Mountaindale, and Woodridge; for 26 years he was always there for all these guys.
Jim was a life member of the Hudson Valley Fireman's Association and served 18 years on the Fireman of the Year Committee. In 1990, he started the Annual Sullivan County Day at the Firemen's Home in Hudson, NY., and did it for 22 years. He was a past member of the Blue Vests, Honorary Chief of Fallsburg and Hurleyville and Grand Marshall of Sullivan County Fireman's Parade in 2005.
Jim loved being a Fireman and was always there for his guys. He was a life member of the Buckeroo Lodge Hunting Camp. He served as Treasurer and then President; he also was camp cook.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Effie Minarsky.
He is survived by his loving wife, Eileen; his son, Jimmer and his wife, Sheri and grandchildren, Sadie and Taylor; his brother, Stanley A. Minarsky and his wife, Barbara, nephew, Shane and niece, Shannon and a vast fire fighters' family.
Thank you's to Edwin and Stephanie Levy, Cathy Bollin, Ralph and Debbie Burger, Harry and Lorraine Barrett and Donna and Steve Conklin; there aren't enough words of appreciation for these people for the wonderful care they gave both of us.
Special thanks to Orange and Sullivan Hospice for the excellent care they gave to Jim and Dr. Kondagunta.
Donations in Jim's name can be made to Grahamsville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 524, Grahamsville, NY 12740; Grahamsville Fire Department, PO Box 331, Grahamsville, NY 12740; Grahamsville First Aid Squad, PO Box 125, Grahamsville, NY 12740.
A memorial service will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of 10 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times. A Firematic Service will be held at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grahamsville Rural Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com