James Anthony Umhey Jr.

August 29, 1969 - June 22, 2019

Granger, IN

James Anthony Umhey Jr., a resident of Granger, IN, passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. He was 49 years old.

The son of Clare Adelaide Peck and Dr. James A. Umhey, he was born on August 29, 1969 in Greenwich, CT. Jim graduated from John S. Burke High School and Holy Cross College at Notre Dame. He was a self-employed carpenter, who loved wood working. He met Tina Kelly in 1996 and on May 16, 2009, they married in Warwick, NY.

Jim's passions were skiing, fishing, and Notre Dame football. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends who appreciated his intelligence, outspoken personality, and quick witted sense of humor, which made him one of a kind. Jim was a big kid at heart, always up for the challenge of a competitive family kickball game. It was not uncommon to find him involved in a race or a wiffle ball game with his daughter and her neighborhood friends. He was an amazing husband and "The best dad ever". Jim volunteered many years as a coach for his daughter's softball teams. He was a genuinely good person who could strike up a conversation with anyone. Jim was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need because it was "The right thing to do".

He is survived by his loving wife Tina, and his daughter Clare, who absolutely meant the world to him, as well as his extended family.

He was predeceased by both of his parents, Dr. James and Clare Umhey.

Cremation was private.

A Memorial visitation and service will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY.

Arrangements under the direction of the Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com Published in Times Herald-Record from July 5 to July 7, 2019