James Arden Worden
April 11, 1937 - November 14, 2020
Middletown, NY
James Arden Worden, a longtime resident of Middletown and retired nurse, died on November 14, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Facility after a long illness. He was 83.
The son of Arden and Katherine Enright Worden, he was born in Middletown on April 11, 1937. He graduated from Middletown High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1961-63. Jim was an avid fisherman who enjoyed being in the great outdoors.
He is survived by his three sons, James and his wife Michelle, Darrin and his wife Karen, all of Middletown, and Dean and his wife Michelle of Tampa, FL; and a sister, Mildred Houck and her husband Mickey of Mt. Hope; as well as eight grandchildren, Tom, Sarah, Jimmi, Danielle, Dayna, Brandon, Justin and Joshua; and four great-grandchildren; nephews, Mark and Charlie and nieces, Geraldine and Faith.
Due to concerns of Covid-19, there will be no visitation and cremation will take place at the convenience of the family.
