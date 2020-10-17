1/1
James Atkins
James Atkins
March 16, 1934 - October 15, 2020
Highland, NY
James "Jimmy" Atkins passed away peacefully on October 15th, 2020. He was 86 years old. He was the son of the late Maud Atkins, and was born in Marlboro on March 16th 1934.
Jimmy served as a lead aircraft mechanic in the Korean War who disassembled aircrafts and rebuilt them. Jimmy was also the owner of the Middlehope General Store and was a heavy machinist for meat mixers and slicers for many years.
Jimmy is survived by his son, Charles and his wife, Rita; three grandchildren, Amanda, Chaz (Autumn), and Zachary. He leaves behind two brothers, Ernie (Linda), and William (Diane). He also leaves behind his dog, Guinness as well as many nieces and nephews. Jimmy was predeceased by his wife, Meriem Fitzgerald Atkins, as well as his sisters, Arlene and Eleanor.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 19th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro. Due to the continued public health concerns of Covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday morning at 9:30 am at the DiDonato Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
