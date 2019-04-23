|
|
James (Jim) B. Bonomi, Jr.
April 19, 2019
Chester, NY
James (Jim) Bonomi, Jr., of Chester, New York, died unexpectedly after a short illness, on April 19, 2019, at his residence. He was 57 years of age. The son of late James B. Bonomi, Sr., and Joan Bonomi, he was born in New York in the year of 1961.
Jim graduated from Pearl River High School, Pearl River, New York and SUNY Ulster, Kingston, NY where he also received his certification as a home inspector. He was also a certified Licensed Armed Security Guard.
Jim was the proud owner and operator of Brushworks Quality Painting, since 1986. He also worked as a Armed Security Guard.
Jim (or lovingly called "Jamie" by his mother) had a love for cooking, his cat, "Bear", and was happiest riding his Harley. He enjoyed attending Bike Week, year after year in Lake George, New York, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Daytona Beach, Florida.
He was the proud owner of many motorcycles, including a Harley Davidson and a customized chopper, and a few late model Mustangs and Camaros. He also enjoyed refurbishing cars, and participating in demolition derbies, at Orange County Raceway.
Jim is survived by his loving mother, Joan Bonomi of Chester, NY; his sister, Michelle Bonomi-Huvala and her husband, Kenneth of Chester, NY, along with his brother, Joseph Bonomi, and his wife, Karen, of Washingtonville, NY. His nephews, CJ and Joseph also survive him. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Sadly, our loving son and brother's physical being is no longer here, but the dreams, hope and love he had for each of us, live on in the simple acts of kindness we do for one another. This is how we wish our son and brother to be remembered, and how we shall honor his memory.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, during the hours of 5 to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 3 Hudson Street, Chester, New York 10918.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Columba R.C. Church located at 27 High Street, Chester, New York 10918.
Burial will follow at Chester Cemetery (Hill Section). The entrance to the Cemetery is located at 1 Hudson Street, Chester, NY 10918.
The family has specifically requested that in lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions be made to: , P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn, and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019