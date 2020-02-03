|
|
James B. Dunmire
October 3, 1942 - February 2, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mr. James B. Dunmire of Port Jervis, NY died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was 77.
He was born October 3, 1942 in Portage, PA the son of the late Harry Dunmire and the late Clara Dierling Dunmire.
Jim worked as a Mental Hygiene Therapy Aide II for Middletown Psychiatric Center, Middletown, NY for 33 years.
He married Kim Davis on November 20, 1989 in Huguenot, NY.
He was a senior member of the Otisville Sportsman's Club and a member of the Deerpark Seniors Club.
A Family Statement read: Jim loved hunting and fishing. He took great joy in mentoring and teaching others the sports. He was always hopeful that his teachings would lead to those enjoying the sports as much as he does. He also had a great passion for carpentry.
Jim's family would like to give a special thank you to Amanda Terwilliger and Laurie Phillips of Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties for the compassion and excellent care that they gave.
Surviving are his loving wife of 30 years, Kim Dunmire at home; son, Kirk Dunmire, and his companion, Kelly Babcock of Westbrookville, NY; daughter, Korinne Croce and her fiancé, Michael Hawkins of New Milford, CT; step-son, Joel Lakin of Matamoras, PA; grandchildren: Amanda Benhke and her husband Luke, Makayla Stoltz, Lila Croce, Guy Croce, Greyson Croce and Damon Lakin; sisters-in-law: Susan Smith and her husband, John; Jan Davis; and Nora Pawelczak and her husband, John; also several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Dunmire, and brother-in-law, Glenn Davis.
Friends and Family are invited to visit from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, February 6th at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral services will be held on at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 6th at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Chris Boyd officiating. Cremation will be held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA. A burial of cremains will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James' name to: Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, N.Y. 12550
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7, 2020