James Berkley Chavers, Jr.
January 29, 1939 - November 10, 2019
Maybrook, NY
James Berkley Chavers Jr. passed away on November 10, 2019 in Liberty, New York. He was 80 years old.
James was born on January 29, 1939 in Newburgh, NY the seventh of twelve children to the parentage of the late James Berkley Chavers Sr. and Harriet Marie Chavers. He was a life-long resident of the Newburgh, NY area except for minor absences to fulfill military obligations and to pursue improved employment opportunities.
James joined the Ebenezer Baptist Church at an early age where he received his religious education and learned the many lessons that guided his beliefs, morals and character throughout his life. He was educated in the Newburgh school system, and graduated from the Newburgh Free Academy.
James served an enlistment in the United States Army including an extended tour of duty in Vietnam where he received many commendations for excellent service including the National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Campaign Medal with two Bronze Service Stars; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and others. Following an honorable discharge from active duty, he continued his military service in the Army National Guard and retired as a veteran.
James possessed a very strong work ethic beginning at an early age, and lasting throughout his career. As a young boy he held many age appropriate jobs that prepared him for a long career in the New York State Department of Corrections where he retired after 34 years of service.
James enjoyed being a member of and serving on committees in various groups including the QWL and Affirmative Action Committees as well as the Veteran's representative, and the Police Olympic. He also participated in Basket Ball and Track events. He is a former member of the Maybrook Senior Center.
He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Mitty Banks Chavers; son, Terence M. Chavers; sister, Valerie Jackson; brothers, Willis Henderson, Mark Henderson, Joseph Henderson (Suzanna), and Harry O. Chavers; granddaughter, Tatianna M. Chavers; grandsons, Terence M. Chavers, Jr., and Terrick M. Chavers; one great-granddaughter and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by son, Travis B. Chavers; sisters, Alice M. Henderson, Florence Bizzell, Shirley M Garland, and Harriet Tires, and brothers, Earl L. Henderson, and Richard A. Chavers; and great-grandson, Ty'lan M. Chavers.
Mr. Chavers will lay in repose from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16 at Mt. Carmel Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, 1524 Route 300, Newburgh, NY. Funeral Service begins at 10 a.m. at the church; Elder Dr. Thermond E. Herring will officiate. Interment with Full Military Honors will take place at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019