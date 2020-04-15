|
James C. Gill
April 28, 1929 - April 14, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
James C. Gill age 90 of Port Jervis, NY was called home on April 14, 2020 at Valley View Center in Goshen, NY.
He was born on April 28,1929 in Port Jervis, NY the son of Richard and Ethel Lewis Gill.
Jim retired as an expert auto mechanic from Ed Smith Chevrolet in Port Jervis after many years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of the Milford Bible Church in Milford, PA. Jim was a 74 year member, Past Captain and Past Lieutenant of the Howard Wheat Engine Co, #4, Port Jervis, Fire Dept. He was a former Grand Marshall of the Port Jervis Fireman's Parade. James C. Gill Day was proclaimed by the County of Orange and The City of Port Jervis, in Jim's honor.
Jim married Ethel Dewey, who survives at home. He is also survived by his two daughters, Donna Mitchell and her husband Gene of Matamoras, PA, Deborah Gill of North Wales, PA. He is also survived by his brother Robert Gill of Dumont, NJ, his brother-in-law Robert Dewey of Chicago, IL; his beloved grandchildren; Gene, Jenna, Kyle and his fiancé Shelby; and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was pre-deceased by his three brothers, Harry, Richard, and Roy Gill; his four sisters, Betty Addy, Beatrice Litts, Ione Howell and Doris Hall.
He had a sincere love for his God, family and community. Jim was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be so sorely missed.
Due to the health crisis, with love and respect to Jim's family and friends funeral services will be private. Interment will take place at Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
The Gill family would like to extend a special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Valley View, Echo and Homestead Units, for their professional and compassionate care given to Jim. Staff, please stay safe and well!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Port Jervis Fire Dept., PO Box 1002, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
A celebration of Jim's life will be planned in the near future.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
The Fireman's Prayer: When I am called to duty, God, whenever flames may rage, give me strength to save some life, whatever be its age. Help me embrace a little child before it is too late, or save an older person from the horror of that fate. Enable me to be alert and hear the weakest shout, and quickly, and efficiently to put the fire out. I want to fill my calling, and to give the best in me, to guard my every neighbor and protect his property. And if, according to my fate, I am to lose my life, please bless with your protecting hand my family, friends and wife.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020