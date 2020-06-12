James C. Gregerson
January 30, 1932 - June 4, 2020
Salisbury Mills, NY
James C. Gregerson, 88 years old of Salisbury Mills, entered into rest on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at The Willows at Ramapo Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Suffern, NY. Son of the late James and Margaret Treuer Gregerson, he was born on January 30, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI.
James attended the University of Wisconsin, receiving his Associates Degree, and left college to join the U.S. Air Force. James proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War as a combat medic and pharmacist and received two Bronze Stars. After his time stationed in Korea, he was shipped to Stewart Air Force Base in New Windsor, NY. James was proud of his time served during the Korean War, and used the military values learned to guide him throughout his life.
James was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley Smart Gregerson; his children: Jamie Gregerson and his wife, Becca of Hyde Park, NY, Kathy Strysko and her husband, Stanley of Sparrowbush, NY, Keith Gregerson of New Windsor, NY; and Jennifer Weber and her husband, Shawn of Chester, NY; his brother, Timothy Gregerson of Milwaukee, WI; his grandchildren: Bryce, Jason, Kimberly, Christopher, Anthony and Dale; and his one great-grandchild, Noah; along with many nieces and nephews. James is predeceased by his brother, Larry Gregerson.
After his Honorable Discharge from the USAF, James joined the Tuxedo Police Department before entering the NY State Police. He worked his way through the ranks and became an Investigator for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for the NYSP for Troop F in Monroe, NY. Upon retiring from the NYSP after 20 years, he went on to become a Sergeant at the U.S. Mint at West Point. James was a member of many organizations throughout his community including: The American Legion Post #1573, Harriman, NY; New York State Retired Troopers: Tri-State Chapter, and the American Golf Association.
Outside of work, he had many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed training Harness horses and had a license to train at the track. He also bred German Shepherd dogs and held training classes at his home to promote the breed with the local Schutzhund Club. He loved the outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, bird watching, outdoor photography, or golf; he was a scratch golfer at one point. He adored spending time with his family, and one of his favorite things in his later years was attending the NY Air Show at Stewart AFB with family members. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, but also loved the NY Yankees.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Legion at:
Mulligan-Eden, Post 1573, Harriman, NY 10926
A Graveside Service will take place at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY, with full military honors, at a later date when allowed.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
January 30, 1932 - June 4, 2020
Salisbury Mills, NY
James C. Gregerson, 88 years old of Salisbury Mills, entered into rest on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at The Willows at Ramapo Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Suffern, NY. Son of the late James and Margaret Treuer Gregerson, he was born on January 30, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI.
James attended the University of Wisconsin, receiving his Associates Degree, and left college to join the U.S. Air Force. James proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War as a combat medic and pharmacist and received two Bronze Stars. After his time stationed in Korea, he was shipped to Stewart Air Force Base in New Windsor, NY. James was proud of his time served during the Korean War, and used the military values learned to guide him throughout his life.
James was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley Smart Gregerson; his children: Jamie Gregerson and his wife, Becca of Hyde Park, NY, Kathy Strysko and her husband, Stanley of Sparrowbush, NY, Keith Gregerson of New Windsor, NY; and Jennifer Weber and her husband, Shawn of Chester, NY; his brother, Timothy Gregerson of Milwaukee, WI; his grandchildren: Bryce, Jason, Kimberly, Christopher, Anthony and Dale; and his one great-grandchild, Noah; along with many nieces and nephews. James is predeceased by his brother, Larry Gregerson.
After his Honorable Discharge from the USAF, James joined the Tuxedo Police Department before entering the NY State Police. He worked his way through the ranks and became an Investigator for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for the NYSP for Troop F in Monroe, NY. Upon retiring from the NYSP after 20 years, he went on to become a Sergeant at the U.S. Mint at West Point. James was a member of many organizations throughout his community including: The American Legion Post #1573, Harriman, NY; New York State Retired Troopers: Tri-State Chapter, and the American Golf Association.
Outside of work, he had many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed training Harness horses and had a license to train at the track. He also bred German Shepherd dogs and held training classes at his home to promote the breed with the local Schutzhund Club. He loved the outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, bird watching, outdoor photography, or golf; he was a scratch golfer at one point. He adored spending time with his family, and one of his favorite things in his later years was attending the NY Air Show at Stewart AFB with family members. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, but also loved the NY Yankees.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Legion at:
Mulligan-Eden, Post 1573, Harriman, NY 10926
A Graveside Service will take place at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY, with full military honors, at a later date when allowed.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.