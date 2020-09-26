James C. Rose "Jim"
October 15, 1935 - September 25, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Jim was born in Burnside, NY to Edith Mae (Illenberg) Rose who predeceased him in 1989.
His remaining siblings are his brother, Richard Rose and his wife, Hazel from Campbell Hall, NY, his sister, Blanche Marie Judson of Kingston, NY, and his brother Russell Rose and his wife, Margaret of Simpsonville, SC (formerly of Montgomery, NY). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who adore him.
He married Barbara Tuttle on May 22nd, 1976 at the Methodist church in Highland Mills, NY. She predeceased him in June 2017.
Jim attended Washingtonville High School. He retired from a long time employment with Star Expansion in Mountainville, NY. He was a long time avid church worshiper, and served as one of the elders at Little Britain Presbyterian Church. He recently attended Vails Gate Methodist church.
He most loved fishing, car and horse racing, followed by football.
With his striking blue eyes he was good to neighbors, strived for success and kept hope alive. He was the most gentle and kind person who will be greatly missed by family and friends.
For his wishes, there won't be any funeral services, only a small family gathering at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to American Heart Association
in his name.
