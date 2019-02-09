|
|
James Carlyle Hupka
January 9, 1947 - February 8, 2019
Formerly of Sparrowbush, NY
James Carlyle Hupka was born January 9, 1947 to Rosa Vogt Hupka and Dr. Carlyle Curry Hupka. He passed into Eternity on February 8, 2019. The Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN.
Jim was a gentleman farmer who enjoyed hunting and was an avid member of the NRA. He was also a member of The Cahoonzie Club in Sparrowbush NY. Jim was a Past Master of Matamoras Masonic Lodge #752 and Port Jervis Masonic Lodge #328. He was a current member of the Lebanon Masonic Lodge #98. In his youth, he was a member of Matamoras Volunteer Fire Department.
Jim is survived by his wife, Lynne Kilts Hupka; his son, Eric James, and daughter, Lisa Samanthal; as well as two granddaughters, Alexandra Rosa and Evelyn Jacqueline.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in Jim's name to the .
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019